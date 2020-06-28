Left Menu
Nadda has lost his political balance: Cong

The Congress on Friday alleged that BJP President JP Nadda "has lost his political balance in his flailing attempts at distraction and diversion from the issues of national security and territorial integrity".

Updated: 28-06-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 09:46 IST
Nadda has lost his political balance: Cong
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday alleged that BJP President JP Nadda "has lost his political balance in his flailing attempts at distraction and diversion from the issues of national security and territorial integrity". "BJP President, Shri J.P. Nadda has lost his political balance in his flailing attempts at distraction and diversion from the issues of national security and territorial integrity. All this is being done so that the Indian National Congress and our fellow countrymen stop questioning the Modi Government on the Chinese transgressions on our motherland," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.

"Every day, a new conspiracy is crafted by the delusional leadership so as to spread disinformation, hysteria, and commotion to bury the apparent incompetence and complete failure of the Modi Government in defending our borders," he added. He further alleged that the BJP leadership is "also scared" of the questions being asked on its deep-rooted Chinese connections, its connection to "China Association for International Friendly Contact" ('CAIFC) and its persistent interactions with the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP)

The Congress spokesperson then posed 10 questions to the ruling party that asked about its "connection with the Communist Party of China ('CCP')". "What is the historical relationship between BJP and CCP spoke about by the then BJP President, Shri Rajnath Singh during the visit of a CCP delegation on January 30th, 2007 and reiterated by him during the meeting with members of Politburo of the CCP on October 17,h, 2008?" he further asked. Further targetting the RSS, the Congress leader asked why did the RSS go to China in January 2009 on an invite from the CCP. Surjewala asked, "Why was a delegation of RSS invited by the CCP despite it not being a political party and what discussions were held on our sensitive state of Arunachal Pradesh as also Tibet?"

"Why did the then BJP President, Shri Nitin Gadkari go to China on a five-day visit on January 19., 2011 at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CCP)," the congress asked and later questioned the Union Home Minister Amit Shah send a delegation of MP's/MLA's in November 2014 to China for a week-long study in "The Party School" of the CCP. Further targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress also targetted his visits to China on 4 separate occasions as Chief Minister of Gujarat and on 5 separate occasions as the Prime Minister of India, besides hosting the Chinese Premier on 3 occasions in India. "Isn't he the only Prime Minister to have had 18 meetings with the Chinese Premier in 6 years as the Prime Minister? Has his 'Jhula Diplomacy' worked?," Surjewala said.

He added: "Will the BJP like the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has done, ask the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS') to make public the list of all its donors and the amounts received including from all foreign sources including individuals, entities, organisations, and governments? Will the BJP, like the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has done, ask the Vivekananda Foundation and the India Foundation to make public the list of all its donors including international donors (including foreign individuals), companies, entities, organisations including those of Chinese origin, if any?" He further urged the ruling party to "declare the name of donors from whom it has received thousands of crores in donations through electoral bonds".

"Will the BJP disclose the source of funding, amounts received, name of donors (including of Chinese origin) for "Overseas Friends of BJP" ('OF-BJP')? How much amount has been received by OF-BJP from 'Overseas Friends of BJP-China and Hong Kong' and when? What is the connection of Shri Rajkumar Naraindas Sabnani alias Raju Sabnani to OF-BJP?," the Congress leader demanded. "Has the BJP/RSS received funding from international foundations, funds, entities and organisations? If yes, how much amount has been received by BJP-RSS over the last 6 years by international funding and donors?" read the last question.

The Congress leader then urged the ruling party to "rise from their fears to support the armed forces. "We urge the BJP President and the Modi Government to rise from their fears, defend the nation, and support our armed forces. This is the only true 'Patriotism'," he said. (ANI)

