Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 17:19 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Gandhi took to Facebook and posted a picture of Rao captioning it, "My tribute to former Congress President and Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary."
PV Narasimha Rao (June 28, 1921 - December 23, 2004) was an Indian lawyer and politician who served as the 9th Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. Born in Telangana (then Nizam's Hyderabad state), Rao passed away in New Delhi. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- PV Narasimha Rao
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Telangana
- New Delhi
- Indian
ALSO READ
India on its way to win a 'wrong race': Rahul Gandhi
Congress 'defaming' India: Naqvi
Govt burdening common man with high taxes on petrol, diesel: Congress
'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results': Rahul Gandhi
Venezuela's opposition says to extend congress' term after court appoints electoral body