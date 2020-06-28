Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Gandhi took to Facebook and posted a picture of Rao captioning it, "My tribute to former Congress President and Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary."

PV Narasimha Rao (June 28, 1921 - December 23, 2004) was an Indian lawyer and politician who served as the 9th Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. Born in Telangana (then Nizam's Hyderabad state), Rao passed away in New Delhi. (ANI)