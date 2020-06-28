Left Menu
Development News Edition

NC, Congress leaders feel threatened due to new domicile rules in J-K: Union minister Jitendra Singh

The leaders of the National Conference and the Congress feel threatened due to the new domicile rules in Jammu and Kashmir as they had for long thrived on their “captive vote-bank”, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 19:48 IST
NC, Congress leaders feel threatened due to new domicile rules in J-K: Union minister Jitendra Singh

The leaders of the National Conference and the Congress feel threatened due to the new domicile rules in Jammu and Kashmir as they had for long thrived on their “captive vote-bank”, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. He alleged that the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffered because of such politicians who have, over the last several decades, hoodwinked their own people in order to promote their dynastic rule from generation to generation. “Their actual worry is that because the new domicile law offers free voting rights, like in other parts of the country, they will not be able to pass the test of ballot when vote is cast by those sections of people whom they had illegally denied the voting rights for all these years,” said Singh, the Minister of State in the Personnel Ministry. The hands of clock have moved on and never again will Jammu and Kashmir be a fiefdom of a handful few or a few families, an official statement quoted him as saying.

Singh said the Congress, the National Conference and some other political parties are rattled by the new domicile law of Jammu and Kashmir. “And when their leaders say that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are threatened by this law, the matter of fact is that they are themselves feeling threatened, because they had all along thrived and held on to power with the support of a captive vote-bank and lacked the democratic courage to face free and open franchise,” he said. People belonging to West Pakistan, Balmikis, women marrying outside communities and non-registered Kashmiri migrants among others are now eligible to get domicile certificates under a new set of rules issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration last month.

Singh said those people who describe the new domicile rules as illegal should first explain to the people of Jammu and Kashmir the legality by which they had denied voting rights for 73 years to West Pakistan refugees, Balmikis, Gurkhas and other sections of society settled in the erstwhile state since independence. He asked them to make this an election issue in the forthcoming assembly elections and go to the people saying that if voted to power they will restore Article 370, reverse the new domicile law and once again strip away the West Pakistan refugees, Balmikis and Gurkhas of their voting rights which have now been provided. Singh also challenged these leaders to go to the court and get the parliamentary decision reversed.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

England's top order 'fragile' since Alastair Cook's retirement: Azhar Ali

Pakistans Test skipper Azhar Ali said Englands top order have been fragile since the retirement of Alastair Cook in 2018 and they have not been really confident with the combinations they have tried lately. Their bowling attack is brilliant...

Five more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, 402 fresh cases

Haryana on Sunday reported five more deaths due to COVID-19, while total infections in the state rose to 13,829 with 402 fresh cases, the state health departments daily bulletin said. All the five fatalities were reported from Gurgaon, Fari...

U'khand records 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

Uttarakhand recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the states tally to 2,823, while one more fatality pushed the death toll due to the disease to 38, according to a health department bulletin. The death was reported from Nainita...

Black Republican senator offended by Trump retweeting video with white power message

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said on Sunday that President Donald Trumps retweet of a video containing a white power message was offensive and should be removed from Twitter.Theres no question that he sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020