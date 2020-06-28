Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP BJP blames Kamal Nath for 'favouring' China; burns effigies

Leaders and workers of the saffron party on Sunday held protests against Nath in parts of the state, wherein they burnt his effigies alleging that he had reduced the import duties on 250 items manufactured in China when he was the Commerce and Industries Minister. However, the Congress hit back saying that the BJP was targeting Nath as the party-led government cannot fight China.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:26 IST
MP BJP blames Kamal Nath for 'favouring' China; burns effigies

Amid India-China standoff, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday accused senior Congress leader Kamal Nath of favouring the neighbouring country during his tenure as the Union minister under the UPA government. Leaders and workers of the saffron party on Sunday held protests against Nath in parts of the state, wherein they burnt his effigies alleging that he had reduced the import duties on 250 items manufactured in China when he was the Commerce and Industries Minister.

However, the Congress hit back saying that the BJP was targeting Nath as the party-led government cannot fight China. "Nath ji, as commerce and industries minister, reduced the import duties on 250 items manufactured in China," MP BJP president V D Sharma, who led the protest in Bhopal, said.

"In connivance with China, he gave exemptions ranging from 40 to 200 per cent in import duty on the products that were also available in our own country," he added. Another BJP leader said, "As part of the protest, we burnt Kamal Nath's effigies in around 1,000 places in the state," a BJP leader said.

He claimed that the protest was the party's way of expressing anger against the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister. MP Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said the BJP was targeting the Congress and Nath as their government cannot fight China and push back its soldiers, "who have occupied India's territory".

"They are targeting Nath as they know that under his leadership, the Congress is going to win the by-elections to 24 assembly seats and bounce back to power in the state," he added. "Nath is an honest politician, who put the country first," he said, alleging that the ruling BJP has ruined the country in the last six years.

Meanwhile, a Congress leader said that the party was planning to hold a statewide protest against the BJP. Addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers of Chhattisgarh from Bhopal on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also dubbed Kamal Nath as "Kalank Nath" (disgrace), saying he had favoured China by his actions as Union commerce minister in the erstwhile UPA government.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Naval ship 'Kesari' returns after deployment in southern Indian Ocean region

Indian Naval ship Kesari arrived here on Sunday after 55 days of deployment in the southern Indian Ocean region as part of Mission Sagar. The ship was deployed on a special COVID Relief Mission and made port calls at Male Maldives, Port ...

Pandemic curtails most U.S. Pride events, but some march on

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of most in-person Pride events this year, but organizers of a march in Manhattan on Sunday expect to draw tens of thousands of people to the streets in solidarity with protesters demandin...

127 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K, tally reaches 7,093

As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 7,093 while the death toll stands at 94, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 127 cases reported today, 25 are ...

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. DEL40 NCR-GURGAON-LD MALLS Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday GurgaonChandigarh The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020