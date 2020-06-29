Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it

He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard "the one statement" on the video. The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and showed duelling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 02:48 IST
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
US President Donald Trump. (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting "white power", a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard "the one statement" on the video.

The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community and showed dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents. "Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Moments into the video clip he shared, a man driving a golf cart displaying pro-Trump signs and flags shouts "white power". The video also shows anti-Trump protesters shouting "Nazi" , "racist", and profanities at the Trump backers.

"There's no question'' that Trump should not have retweeted the video and "he should just take it down," Senator Tim Scott told CNN's "State of the Union". Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate. "I think it's indefensible," he added.

Shortly afterward, Trump deleted the tweet that shared the video. White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that "President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters." The White House did not respond when asked whether Trump condemned the supporter's comment.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, condemned Trump. "We're in a battle for the soul of the nation — and the President has picked a side. But make no mistake: it's a battle we will win," the former vice president tweeted.

Trump's decision to highlight a video featuring a racist slogan comes amid a national reckoning over race following the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans. Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Protests against police brutality and bias in law enforcement have occurred across the country following Floyd's death. There also has also been a push to remove Confederate monuments and to rename military bases that honor figures who fought in the Civil War against the Union. Trump has opposed these efforts. Trump has been directing his reelection message at the same group of disaffected, largely white voters who backed him four years ago. In doing so, he has stoked racial divisions in the country at a time when tensions are already high.

He also has played into anti-immigrant anxieties by falsely claiming that people who have settled in this country commit crimes at greater rates than those who were born in the US. Trump's tenure in office has appeared to have emboldened white supremacist and nationalist groups, some of whom have embraced his presidency. In 2017, Trump responded to clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white nationalists and counter-protesters by saying there were "very fine people on both sides." Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund told CBS' "Face the Nation" that "This really is not about the president taking it down. This is about the judgment of the president in putting it up." She added, "It's about what the president believes and it's time for this country to really face that."

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Polish president Duda faces tough run-off vote on July 12

Polands nationalist incumbent Andrzej Duda won the first round of a presidential election on Sunday but will have to face the centrist mayor of Warsaw in a run-off on July 12, in a race that could transform the nations ties with the Europea...

Western Railway to add 40 additional services on Mumbai Suburban section from today

The Western Railway WR said on Sunday that it will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from June 29. A total of 202 services will now be running on WRs...

TIMELINE-How the global coronavirus pandemic unfolded

Here are some key developments as the novel coronavirus spread around the world Dec. 31, 2019 China alerts the World Health Organization of 27 cases of viral pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities shut down a wet market in Wuha...

Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy Corp filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday, becoming the largest U.S. oil and gas producer to seek bankruptcy protection in recent years as it bowed to heavy debts and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on energy markets. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020