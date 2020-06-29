Singapore PM says election not about family feud as brother joins opposition

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday a July 10 general election was not about him or a family dispute with his siblings after his estranged brother joined an opposition party. Lee Hsien Yang, younger brother of Lee Hsien Loong and son of modern Singapore's founder, Lee Kuan Yew, said last week he had joined the new Progress Singapore Party.

He said the People's Action Party, which has governed Singapore since independence in 1965, had "lost its way" without his late father. "He is within his rights as a citizen. This GE is not about me or any family disputes which may involve my brother and me," the prime minister said when asked about his brother's decision.

"It's about Singapore's future at a very grave moment in our history when we are facing the most serious crisis we've seen since independence," he said. "Health, jobs and the future" should be the major focus, he said.