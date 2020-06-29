Left Menu
Development News Edition

JMM to contest Bihar assembly polls under ‘Mahagathbandan’ banner

The party also said that it has identified 12 out of 243 seats in Bihar, where it intends to field candidates.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:41 IST
JMM to contest Bihar assembly polls under ‘Mahagathbandan’ banner

The ruling JMM in Jharkhand on Monday said it will join hands with the RJD-led Grand Alliance and contest the assembly elections in Bihar later this year. The party also said that it has identified 12 out of 243 seats in Bihar, where it intends to field candidates. Referring to the Jharkhand polls last year, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was allotted seven out of 81 assembly seats in the state, and one MLA, upon his victory, was also inducted in the cabinet.

"We formally announce that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will contest Bihar polls under (the banner of) 'Mahagathbandhan', which is headed by the RJD and has the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha and the Vikassheel Inshan Party as allies," Bhattacharya said. On the Election Commission freezing its symbol in Bihar during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said the JMM has requested the poll panel to allow the party to contest this time with its ‘bow-arrow’ emblem.

The poll body had derecognised the JMM's symbol in Bihar last year, as it had similarities with JD(U)'s symbol. "We have identified 12 Bihar constituencies where we would want to nominate our candidates," Bhattacharya added. PTI PVR RMS SRY

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homosexuality

Gabons Senate voted on Monday to decriminalize homosexuality, the presidents office said, in a landslide result that will make the country one of the few in Africa to reverse an earlier ban on same-sex relationships.Under a 2019 law, Gabon ...

WHO sending team to China to investigate origins of coronavirus

The World Health Organization is sending a team to China next week to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Monday.The United States, the WHOs largest critic which has said ...

MHA issues new guidelines for Unlock 2 in areas outside Containment Zones 

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 to open up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of ...

Terrorists attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi; 11 killed, hostage situation foiled

Four heavily armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, on Monday made a brazen attempt to take over the Pakistan Stock Exchange building here, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020