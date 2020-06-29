Modi govt "fleecing people" by increasing fuel price

Left Menu
PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:51 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday termed the frequent increase in the price of fuel as "fleecing of the people" and said it has inflicted suffering on the people as the country faces unprecedented health and economic pandemic. The APCC in a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, which was submitted to Governor B D Mishra here as part of Congress' 'Speak up Against Fuel Price Hike' campaign across the country, urged him to direct the Centre to roll it and excise duty increased post March 5, 2020 back and pass on the benefit to the people in "these difficult times" The Narendra Modi government has earned Rs 18,00,000 crore in the last six years by increasing excise duty and the price of fuel, it said.

"As the country faces unprecedented health and economic pandemic, Modi government is profiteering from the misery of the people by repeated increases in prices as also excise duty on petrol and diesel ... The fleecing of people of India by Modi government is writ large," the memorandum said. Recounting the increase in excise on fuel since the BJP-led government at the Centre took over, it said the total increase in excise duty of diesel was a "shocking" 820 per cent and on petrol 258 per cent.

"Since the lockdown three months ago, the extent of extortion and profiteering by repeated increases in prices and excise duty on petrol and diesel has surpassed all forms of exploitation", the memorandum said. "The biggest proof of cheating the people of India and bleeding their hard earned money can be gauged from the fact that crude oil prices have actually gone down over last few APCC general secretary-cum-spokesman Toko Mina said though GST was introduced by the erstwhile Congress government on one nation, one tax principle, but the Modi Govt kept excise, petrol and diesel out of its ambit which is nothing but looting the people.

