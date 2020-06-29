Left Menu
Congress seeks white paper on fiscal condition of Goa

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has also demanded a financial package for weaker sections of society who are worst-hit by the lockdown, said Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat. He also demanded that the tenure of the next month's Assembly session be extended from two weeks in view of a string of issues affecting the coastal state.

He also demanded that the tenure of the next month's Assembly session be extended from two weeks in view of a string of issues affecting the coastal state. "The period of two weeks is far less to discuss the budget which would be passed during the session," he said.

He also demanded that the tenure of the next month's Assembly session be extended from two weeks in view of a string of issues affecting the coastal state. "The period of two weeks is far less to discuss the budget which would be passed during the session," he said.

With five MLAs, the Congress is the largest Opposition party in the 40-member House. The Goa Forward Party (GFP) has 3 MLAs while the MGP and the NCP each have one legislator. Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte is also part of the opposition bloc.

