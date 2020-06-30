Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore PM's brother will not contest July 10 election

Lee Hsien Yang - a businessman who had repeatedly said he was not interested in politics before a feud with his brother over his father's house - has said that the PAP had "lost its way". His criticisms, including saying the party suffers "narrow group-think" and mainly serves the elite in society, sparked intrigue in an election overshadowed and restricted by the coronavirus pandemic. PM Lee has said the election is not about the disputes with his brother.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 10:41 IST
Singapore PM's brother will not contest July 10 election
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (File photo) Image Credit: kremlin.ru

The Singapore prime minister's estranged brother said on Tuesday he would not contest the July 10 election, as the deadline for nominations passed. Candidates had to register their intent to stand in the election by 1200 local (0400GMT) on Tuesday and Lee Hsien Yang's name was not among confirmed candidates.

Lee Hsien Yang, who has been embroiled in a bitter family dispute with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, last week joined the opposition to the party his father, Lee Kuan Yew, led through the city-state's independence and rise as a nation. Lee Hsien Yang, who was earlier seen near a nomination center with party members but did not enter, told Reuters he was not running in a text message.

The People's Action Party - which has ruled unbroken since independence in 1965 currently holds all but six of parliament's 89 seats and has never seen its vote drop below 60%. Lee Hsien Yang - a businessman who had repeatedly said he was not interested in politics before a feud with his brother over his father's house - has said that the PAP had "lost its way".

His criticisms, including saying the party suffers "narrow group-think" and mainly serves the elite in society, sparked intrigue in an election overshadowed and restricted by the coronavirus pandemic. PM Lee has said the election is not about the disputes with his brother.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Changes in military recruiting may endure after pandemic

With his Army recruiting office shuttered due to the coronavirus, Staff Sgt. Anthony Holt has had to be creative to meet his enlistment goals. Using social media is one way. Signing up the grocery delivery guy is another. Holt asked the man...

Karnataka HC functioning suspended today for sanitisation

The judicial, non-judicial and administrative functions of the Karnataka High Court has been suspended for Tuesday, for sanitisation of the entire court complex due to unavoidable circumstances.The High Court in a notice informed about the ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California and Texas saw record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an alarming one-day surge in Americas second-largest city that put it over 100,000 cases.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSAMERICAS More than 2.6 milli...

COVID-19 spike in 1 Australian state stalls sports' restart

An increase in COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria is playing havoc with a return of most professional sports Down Under. Victoria had 75 new cases on Monday which resulted in health officials in Queensland state, which has h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020