Iran journalist who inspired 2017 rallies sentenced to death
Iran has sentenced to death a journalist whose online work helped inspire the 2017 economic protests and who returned from exile to Tehran. He had been living and working in exile in Paris before being convinced into returning to Iran, where he was arrested in October 2019.PTI | Tehran | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:30 IST
Iran has sentenced to death a journalist whose online work helped inspire the 2017 economic protests and who returned from exile to Tehran. The judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, made the announcement on Tuesday.
He said Ruhollah Zam had been sentenced to death. Zam had run a website called AmadNews that posted embarrassing videos and information about Iranian officials. He had been living and working in exile in Paris before being convinced into returning to Iran, where he was arrested in October 2019.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Tehran
- Ruhollah Zam
- AmadNews
- Paris
ALSO READ
HIL India supplies 25MT Malathion 95% ULV to Iran to control locust
Modi govt prioritises national policy over politics to resolve decades-old problems: Irani
India supplies 25 tonnes of Malathion to Iran to curb locust menace
UN atomic watchdog head calls for more access in Iran
Defying Trump, Iran aims to keep offloading gasoline glut to Venezuela