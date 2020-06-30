Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian king expresses deep regret for colonial past in Congo

Belgium's King Philippe expressed deep regret on Tuesday for the "suffering and humiliation" inflicted on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during its 75-year period under Belgian rule. The letter to DRC president Felix Tshisekedi to mark the 60th anniversary of independence is the first such expression of regret for Belgium's colonial past by a reigning monarch, the royal palace said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:52 IST
Belgian king expresses deep regret for colonial past in Congo
Belgium's King Philippe (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Belgium's King Philippe expressed deep regret on Tuesday for the "suffering and humiliation" inflicted on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during its 75-year period under Belgian rule.

The letter to DRC president Felix Tshisekedi to mark the 60th anniversary of independence is the first such expression of regret for Belgium's colonial past by a reigning monarch, the royal palace said. "I want to express my deepest regret for these past injuries, the pain of which is regularly revived by the discrimination that is still all too present in our societies," the letter seen by Reuters said.

The DRC achieved independence in 1960 after the Central African country had been a Belgian colony for 52 years and, before that, the personal property of King Leopold II for 23 years until 1908. During Leopold's rule "acts of cruelty were committed, while the subsequent colonial period "caused suffering and humiliation", Philippe said.

Statues of Leopold, whose troops killed and maimed millions of people in Congo, have been defaced or removed in Belgium after global anti-racism protests sparked by the police killing of black American George Floyd swept across Europe. Philippe pledged to "continue to fight every form of racism" and welcomed the Belgium parliament's move to launch a reconciliation commission to address racism and the country's colonial past. This process of reflection could help Belgians "finally make peace with our memories", he said.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented the Belgian king from traveling to the DRC to mark the anniversary. Philippe struck a different tone to his younger brother, Prince Laurent, who said earlier this month that Leopold could not have "made people suffer" in the DRC because he never visited his colony.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Police operation under way at Paris shopping centre

A police operation was under way at Les Quatre Temps shopping centre in La Defense business area in western Paris on Tuesday, the citys police department said on Twitter.Officers were checking on a report that there was an armed person, a p...

Portugal to submit decree to president to nationalise TAP airline - report

Portugals government will submit a decree to the countrys president to nationalise flag carrier TAP, weekly newspaper Expresso reported on Tuesday on its website.The move came after the state, which holds 50 of TAP, and Atlantic Gateway, a ...

Scandinavian Airlines gets $1.5 billion to survive crisis

Scandinavian Airlines said Tuesday it is getting an aid package worth 14.25 billion kronor 1.5 billion after an agreement with its main shareholders, securing the carriers survival amid the COVID-19 crisis. The governments of Sweden and Den...

Katy Perry considered taking her own life post brief split from Orlando Bloom

Pop star Katy Perry has revealed that she contemplated suicide in 2017 after brief split from now-fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, and the failure of her album Witness. The 35-year-old singer opened up about her dark days during an interview wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020