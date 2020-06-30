Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore polls: Ruling PAP faces competition in all 93 seats

Singapore's ruling People's Action Party is facing competition in all the 93 parliamentary seats going to polls in the July 10 general elections. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong-led PAP is the only party with candidates contesting for every seat.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:04 IST
Singapore polls: Ruling PAP faces competition in all 93 seats

Singapore's ruling People's Action Party is facing competition in all the 93 parliamentary seats going to polls in the July 10 general elections. The nomination day on Tuesday saw a total of 192 candidates from 11 parties file papers to contest every seat in 17 group representation constituencies (GRCs) and 14 single-member constituencies (SMCs). There are 2.65 million eligible voters in Singapore. Voting is compulsory in the country. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong-led PAP is the only party with candidates contesting for every seat. The prime minister's estranged brother Lee Hsien Yang, who had recently joined the opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP), announced on Tuesday that he will not compete for the polls. Both the brothers are embroiled in a bitter dispute over family property.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lee told reporters that the PAP will fight for every vote. "Every constituency is contested, so this is not a by-election. It's a general election for the most important issues concerning the country at the moment of crisis,” The Straits Times quoted Lee as saying.

“And I think everybody needs to understand that, everybody must have that in mind when they assess the votes," he said at the nomination centre at Deyi Secondary School. The July 10 election will see Lee lead the PAP into battle for the fourth time as prime minister. In the last general election held in 2015, the PAP formed the government with 83 seats, an absolute majority.

The 2006 general election, the first led by Lee, saw the PAP get 66.6 per cent of the popular vote. The ruling party saw its vote share fall to 60.1 per cent in the 2011 election, but rebounded to secure 69.9 per cent of the vote in 2015..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Engineering exporters wary of non-clearance of cargo from China at Indian ports

Engineering exporters on Tuesday expressed concern over reported non-clearance of imported cargo from China at Indian ports, saying the move will disrupt supply chain and subsequently affect exports. Amid heightened border tensions with Chi...

With eyes on Indo-Pacific, Australia to rapidly increase defence spending

Australia will boost defence spending by nearly 40 over the next 10 years as Canberra shifts its military assets to focus on the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Wednesday.In a speech that threatens to inflame ...

Goodbye Dubai: Photographer captures laid-off expat families as they leave

Louisa Sumagui and her family wanted a final momento of their 12 years in Dubai before returning to Australia after losing jobs in the tourism industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. The moment was captured for Sumagui, her husband and tw...

South Africa's recession deepens in first quarter as mining plummets

South Africas recession deepened in the first quarter of 2020, with official data on Tuesday showing that gross domestic product contracted 2 from the previous three months, led by declines in mining and manufacturing. The economy was alrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020