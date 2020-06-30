Implement Nyay-like scheme to create demand, restart economy: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the government should implement Nyay-like scheme for six months to boost demand and restart the economy. Rahul Gandhi posted a video on his twitter handle and also asked about the government's response to "incursions" by China in Ladakh.

He said coronavirus has "destroyed the economy" in the last three months and the poor, the labourers and the middle and salaried class have been the worst affected. The Congress leader said they have been asking the government to implement a scheme like Nyay to help the poor deal with the crisis created by coronavirus but it has not been done. "We have given suggestion to government three to four times to implement a scheme like Nyay Yojna for six months. Deposit Rs 7,500 per month in the bank account of the poor. This will create demand and the economy will restart. But the government refused not once but three to four times. The reason they gave was that they do not have money," Rahul Gandhi said.

He said there was no shortage of money as the taxes had been hiked on petroleum products. "I want to remind the nation that government has waived off crores of rupees in tax of 15 crony capitalists and in the last three months the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by Narendra Modi government 22 times. There is no shortage of money, the government has Rs 3 lakh crore. So Narendra Modiji implement Nyay-like scheme, implement it for six months and give poor people Rs 7,500 per month," he said.

The Congress had promised Nyay (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme in its manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It entailed giving a minimum income of Rs 6,000 per month to 20 per cent of poorest families. Gandhi hoped that the Prime Minister will implement the party's suggestions in the interest of the nation.

He said China had caused incursions at four places on Line of Actual Control (LAC) and asked how and when its Army will be moved out. "One more question to Narendra Modji. The whole country knows that China has taken away land of our nation. We all know that China is sitting inside at four locations in Ladakh. Narendra Modiji you please tell the nation when and how will you drive away the Chinese army," Gandhi asked. (ANI)