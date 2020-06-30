Left Menu
Sanjay Kumar takes charge as new Maha chief secretary

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:44 IST
Maharashtra's new chief secretarySanjay Kumar took charge of his office on Tuesday, an officialsaid here

Kumar succeeded Ajoy Mehta, who will now assume therole of principal advisor to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,a new position created in the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis

Prior to this, the IAS officer was the additionalchief secretary in the housing department and also held theadditional charge of the home department.

