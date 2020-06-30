DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 30

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JUNE 30 ** MOSCOW - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a one-day visit to Russia ** ANKARA - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will pay a working visit to Turkey.

** WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference following news that the EU may open their borders to New Zealanders. ** MOSCOW - Russian Economy Minister Maksim Reshetnikov to take part in online round table discussion of small and medium business in the Federation Council. ** NEW YORK - U.N. Security Council briefed on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' six monthly report on the implementation U.N. restrictions on Iran - 1500 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Republic of Korea- EU leaders' video conference meeting.

** BRUSSELS - The European Union and the United Nations will co-chair the fourth Brussels Conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region". LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks (final day). BRUSSELS - EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel hold a video conference with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in - 0700 GMT. DUBAI - The IMF and central bank governors of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will discuss economic recovery prospects for the Gulf. NOUAKCHOTT - French President Emmanuel Macron meets leaders of West African states in Nouakchott to discuss the fight against Islamist militancy in the Sahel, where French military forces are involved.

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Phil Hogan speaks at online event on global trade, WTO and the COVID-19 crisis. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for cohesion and reform Elisa Ferreira speaks at an online event on "Coal Regions in Transition". - 1000 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for justice, Didider Reynders, speaks at an event presenting the European Data Protection Supervisor strategy for 2021-2024. - 1130 GMT - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Grlic Radman, foreign minister of the Republic of Croatia, for talks in Berlin - 1200 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's Hassan Rouhani hold a video conference to discuss the conflict in Syria. ** LONDON - The Treasury Committee in Britain's parliament speaks to the chief economists of the OECD and the IMF about the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis - 1330 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Schinas presents the EU's updated Skills Agenda in Brussels. MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez, delivers a speech on the second anniversary of his victory at presidential elections. MOSCOW – Russian Federation Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 2 ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for talks in Berlin - 0900 GMT.

BRUSSELS - French minister of the armed forces Florence Parly speaks to EU lawmakers on the defence and security challenges facing Europe. MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sorokin takes part in a conference on taxes in energy sector - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, hold a joint news conference to mark Berlin taking over the EU's rotating presidency from July until the end of the year. GLOBAL - World UFO day on anniversary of the Roswell incident.

SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 3

** WARSAW - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki meets Czech, Slovak and Hungarian prime ministers in Warsaw. LJUBLJANA - German and Portuguese foreign minister Heiko Maas and A.S.Silva visit Slovenia. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 4 UNITED STATES - Independence Day.

GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. WASHINGTON D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at "2020 Salute to America" on White House South Lawn and Ellipse.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

** CROATIA - Croatian Assembly election. Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 6

** BRUSSELS - EU climate chief Frans Timmermans, Poland climate minister Michał Kurtyka and Michael Bloomberg speak at an event on the green transition in Europe's coal regions. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

KATHMANDU – 73rd birthday of Nepal's deposed king, Gyanendra. LONDON - 15th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700.

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's smart sector integration in Brussels.

TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9

TEHRAN – 21st anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. RAMALLAH - Palestine marks the 15th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

SOUTH SUDAN – 9th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 14

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

** NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election. BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh (to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 ** SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx