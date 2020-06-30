Left Menu
Free ration scheme extended with Bihar polls in mind: Thorat

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was made with an eye on Bihar elections. The decision to extendan existing schemeis administrativematter and there was no need to mention it through a national address," Thorat said. "But he announced the extension of the scheme with an eye on Bihar polls in November.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:41 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was made with an eye on Bihar elections. Thorat, who is the state's revenue minister, also pointed out that the PM did not say anything about the stand- off with China in eastern Ladakh in his address.

"The prime minister's speech was a let-down....he did not provide any relief to the poor nor did he show his `red eyes' (gave any stern message to) to China," the Congress leader said. "After the coronavirus pandemic broke out, the free foodgrains scheme was launched to provide five kg of foodgrainsto the poor. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had demanded that the scheme be extendedtill September. The decision to extendan existing schemeis administrativematter and there was no need to mention it through a national address," Thorat said.

"But he announced the extension of the scheme with an eye on Bihar polls in November. The poor have other needs besides food. Five kg of rice, wheat and chana dal is a meager help. This will not last even for a month," he said. Rs 7,500 in cash must be deposited in bank accounts of the poor every month, Thorat demanded.

"The PM has indicated that the pandemic will stay till November," he quipped. Prime minister Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the PMGKAY, a programme to provide free ration to over 80 crore people, till November end.

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

