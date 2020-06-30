Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schiff demands U.S. weigh Russia sanctions after bounty briefing

The United States should weigh new sanctions on Russia to deter its "malign" actions, a senior Democratic lawmaker said on Tuesday after a White House briefing on a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:14 IST
Schiff demands U.S. weigh Russia sanctions after bounty briefing
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States should weigh new sanctions on Russia to deter its "malign" actions, a senior Democratic lawmaker said on Tuesday after a White House briefing on a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. Democratic members of Congress emerged from the briefing critical of U.S. President Donald Trump, who the New York Times reported had received a written intelligence briefing on the suspected Russian program in February.

The White House has said Trump did not receive a personal briefing on the issue but has yet to squarely address whether he had received a written briefing, whether he had read it, and why he had not responded more aggressively if he had. Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence committee, said Trump should not be courting Russian President Vladimir Putin by inviting him to a Group of Seven (G7) summit of leading industrial nations but rather should impose costs on Moscow.

"The president of the United States should not be inviting Russia into the G7 or G8. We should be considering what sanctions are appropriate to further deter Russia's malign activities," he told reporters after the White House briefing. The White House has sought to play down reports in the Times and the Washington Post that it knew about accusations that Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. and other coalition troops but had not briefed Trump or moved on the information.

That raised serious concerns among both Trump's fellow Republicans and Democrats not only about the safety of U.S. forces but also about the administration's handling of the matter. White House officials briefed Democratic lawmakers only after sharing information with Republicans on Monday, triggering criticism that the Trump administration was playing politics over what should be a nonpartisan matter.

At least two Republicans said they still had concerns following their meeting. Four U.S. government sources confirmed to Reuters weekend media reports that classified U.S. intelligence reports suggested a Russian military intelligence unit had offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan. The sources indicated U.S. government agencies and experts on balance believed the intelligence reporting to be credible.

Subsequent reports in the Times and Post said at least one American soldier were believed to have died as a result of the program, which the Kremlin has denied. Several news outlets have also reported that information on the bounties was included in a daily written report delivered to the president in February and in a CIA publication in May.

Reuters could not immediately confirm those reports.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong security law unveils strict penalties, broad Beijing powers

Beijing unveiled national security legislation tailor-made for Hong Kong on Tuesday, promising to punish the crimes of secession and subversion with up to life in prison and raising concerns of a more authoritarian era for Chinas most freew...

Rohit has the ablity and temperament to excel in Oz conditions: Hussey

Mike Hussey believes the hostile Australian conditions are bound to test any batsmen in the world, but the former cricketer has no doubts about the ability and temperament of Rohit Sharma, who according to him has the skills to excel at the...

Godfrey Phillips India Q4 net profit falls 20 pc to Rs 38.43 cr

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Tuesday reported a 20.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.43 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48.34 crore during the January-...

Parl committee meetings resume; panel of welfare of OBCs first to meet

Meetings of parliamentary standing committees have resumed after they were suspended following adjournment of both Houses of Parliament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a panel on welfare of other backward classes meeting on Monday, sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020