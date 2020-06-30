Left Menu
Development News Edition

Photographs breaching privacy of any female shouldn't be posted on public platforms: Delhi HC while hearing Sasikala Pushpa's plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that photographs breaching the privacy of women should not be posted on public platforms as women are put on a higher pedestal. The court made the remarks while hearing expelled AIADMK leader and then Rajya Sabha Member Sasikala Pushpa seeking to restrain Facebook India, Google India, YouTube, and Twitter India from publishing or showing any "derogatory" photographs of her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:41 IST
Photographs breaching privacy of any female shouldn't be posted on public platforms: Delhi HC while hearing Sasikala Pushpa's plea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that photographs breaching the privacy of women should not be posted on public platforms as women are put on a higher pedestal. The court made the remarks while hearing expelled AIADMK leader and then Rajya Sabha Member Sasikala Pushpa seeking to restrain Facebook India, Google India, YouTube, and Twitter India from publishing or showing any "derogatory" photographs of her. With these observations, a Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, suggested the social media sites to remove the objectionable materials from their platforms.

Representing Facebook, Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, told the court it is only an intermediary and nothing to do with uploading of any content. He added that, however, they have a system to check and remove the objectionable content and are ready to abide by any directions given by the court. Advancing arguments for Google and YouTube Senior advocate Arun Kathpalia also repeated that they were also intermediaries and have power to only disable the URLs.

After hearing the arguments, the bench slated the matter for further hearing on July 8 asking the parties to discuss over the issues related to objectionable material and how to remove them. The bench was hearing Sasikala Pushpa's appeal challenging single-judge bench order. On June 3, a single-judge bench of Delhi High Court dismissed the plea of Sasikala Pushpa seeking to restrain Facebook India, Google India, YouTube, and Twitter India from publishing or showing any "derogatory" photographs of her, stating that the "electorate certainly has a right to know the behind closed doors meets of politicians".

Sasikala filed a petition on September 29, 2016, against Facebook, Google and YouTube for seeking permanent injunction restraining from publishing, broadcasting, distributing or disseminating in any form whatsoever any defamatory material --including the purported photographs, video and audio messages. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata announces free ration till June 2021, Oppn calls it political gimmick

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised free ration to 80 crore people till Chhath puja on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that free rations will be provided to the people of the state till June 202...

Harmful practices rob women and girls of ‘right to reach their full potential’

Urgent, and accelerated action is needed to end female genital mutilation, child marriage, and other harmful practices and abuses carried out against women and girls, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency UNFPA, said on Tuesday, in i...

Russia bounty reports, if true, should lead to U.S. sanctions, John Bolton says

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true that Moscow offered bounty payments to ...

Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, release Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William Meteos Hartman and support William Stunt Chen heading into Week 4. Academy jungler Juan Contractz Arturo Garcia will replac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020