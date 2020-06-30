Left Menu
Chinese Communist Party's membership increases to 91.91 million

In 2019, the CPC recruited over 2.34 million new members, 289,000 more than 2018. Among those new members, 45.6 per cent held junior college degrees or above, and 80.3 per cent were aged 35 or younger, the report said..

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Communist Party of China (CPC) had more than 91.91 million members as of the end of 2019, representing a net increase of 1.32 million from the previous year, the party said on Tuesday. The number of primary-level party organisations stood at over 4.68 million, increasing by 71,000 from the previous year. The primary-level party organisations included 249,000 primary-level party committees, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The CPC remained the sole ruling party of the country since it came to power in 1949. In 2019, the CPC recruited over 2.34 million new members, 289,000 more than 2018.

Among those new members, 45.6 per cent held junior college degrees or above, and 80.3 per cent were aged 35 or younger, the report said.

