Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata announces free ration till June 2021, Oppn calls it political gimmick

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised free ration to 80 crore people till Chhath puja on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that free rations will be provided to the people of the state till June 2021.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:41 IST
Mamata announces free ration till June 2021, Oppn calls it political gimmick

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised free ration to 80 crore people till Chhath puja on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that free rations will be provided to the people of the state till June 2021. She also urged the Centre to extend its rationing system to the entire country without any discrimination.

Modi in an address to the nation on Tuesday promised free five kg rice or wheat and one kg pulses per person till Chhath puja, which usually falls in November, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Declining to comment on it, Banerjee said everybody is not eligible for ration provided by the central government.

"In West Bengal, we will give free ration till June 2021... We have decided to extend it so that everybody has food to eat. We can't depend on what the Centre is providing," she said minutes after the prime minister's address to the nation. "We (state government) are providing ration to more than 10 crore people of the state. In West Bengal, the Centre provides ration to six crore people only. So what will the remaining four crore people do? There should not be any discrimination, the entire population of 130 crore people should get the ration," she said.

The announcement by Banerjee, who is also the chief of the ruling TMC, comes just months ahead of the assembly polls, due in April-May. The BJP has emerged as the main opposition to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state after it won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Speaking on the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna - a job scheme for migrant workers by the Centre, in which West Bengal did not find a place, Banerjee said "We (TMC government) can't comment on it, as our state has been excluded and we are not aware of the details of the scheme." Mocking her announcement on free ration, the BJP and the CPI(M) said the TMC will be out of power by June next year. "Why is she making promises she can't fulfil? Her party will be out of power by June next year. This is not an area (free rations) to compete. Just because the prime minister has announced something, it doesn't mean she needs to replicate it. The state government should stop making announcements but concentrate on seamless ration supply for the poor," CPI(M) legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha questioned Banerjee over her announcement and said her statement "will remain an announcement only on pen and paper" and will never see the light of the day. "The TMC won't be in power after April May next year," he claimed.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Three deadly blasts rock Ethiopian capital during protests -police

Three blasts injured and killed an unspecified number of people in the Ethiopian capital on Tuesday during protests sparked by the death of a popular singer, federal police commissioner told state news agencies.Some of those who planted the...

Biden attacks Trump's handling of COVID-19 as U.S. cases rise

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trumps historic mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many states rises. Speaking in his hometown of ...

Boxer trafficked as a child wins right to stay in the UK after 16 years

A former England boxer who was trafficked from Nigeria as a child and forced into domestic servitude has won the right to remain in Britain after a 16-year legal battle.Kelvin Bilal Fawaz, 32, was granted the right to live and work in Brita...

DCW sends notice to Delhi Police after decomposed body of elderly woman found

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to police seeking an inquiry report in the death of an 80-year-old woman, whose decomposed body was found at her home in south Delhis Malviya Nagar. The elderly woman used to live alone on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020