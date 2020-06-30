Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong security law paves way for more authoritarian era

The law, which took effect from 1500 GMT on June 30, an hour before the handover anniversary, ushers in the most profound changes to Hong Kong's way of life since it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997 and exacerbating concerns over freedoms in the financial hub. Under the legislation, mainland security agencies will be based in Hong Kong officially for the first time, with powers that go beyond the city's local laws, a move expected to unnerve some diplomats, business leaders and human rights groups.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:18 IST
Hong Kong security law paves way for more authoritarian era
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Beijing unveiled sweeping national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, symbolically asserting its authority over the city just an hour before the 23rd anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. The law, which took effect from 1500 GMT on June 30, an hour before the handover anniversary, ushers in the most profound changes to Hong Kong's way of life since it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997 and exacerbating concerns over freedoms in the financial hub.

Under the legislation, mainland security agencies will be based in Hong Kong officially for the first time, with powers that go beyond the city's local laws, a move expected to unnerve some diplomats, business leaders, and human rights groups. Crimes of secession and sedition will be punishable by up to life in prison, according to the law, stoking concerns it heralds a more authoritarian era in a city which has been wracked by anti-government protests for the past year.

Damaging transport vehicles and equipment would be considered terrorism, according to the legislation, acts that defined some of the more violent anti-government protests. The law says violators will not be allowed to stand in local polls, a decision expected to rile democracy activists ahead of Legislative Council elections in September.

Details of the much-anticipated law were unveiled on the eve of the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule in 1997 when protesters traditionally take to the streets to air grievances over everything from high property prices to perceived mainland interference in the city. Authorities banned the rally this year, citing coronavirus, although some activists have pledged to hold a march.

For highlights of the law, click WESTERN CRITICISM

The law has drawn criticism from the United States, Britain, and other Western powers. Critics have said Beijing will use it to stamp out dissent and potentially disqualify candidates in elections that are seen as a gauge of support for the democracy movement. Also likely to unnerve pro-democracy activists and Western governments is a prison term of up to life for the crime of colluding with foreign forces.

Beijing and Hong Kong authorities have repeatedly blamed foreign forces for fomenting sometimes violent anti-government unrest in the city. China's central government will exercise jurisdiction over enforcement of the legislation and it will trump Hong Kong law in the event of a conflict.

Beijing had kept full details of the law shrouded in secrecy and even Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, said she was not privy to the draft despite her insisting most people had no reason to worry. China's government says the law is necessary to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces following the anti-government protests that plunged the city into its biggest crisis in decades.

Officials in Beijing and Hong Kong have tried to ease concerns about the law, saying it will not erode the city's high degree of autonomy promised for 50 years under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees freedoms not seen on the mainland. Opposition politicians and critics say the legislation will crush the city's freedoms and is the most significant move ever by Beijing in a sustained and concerted campaign to assert its authority over Hong Kong and bring it to heel.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Three deadly blasts rock Ethiopian capital during protests -police

Three blasts injured and killed an unspecified number of people in the Ethiopian capital on Tuesday during protests sparked by the death of a popular singer, federal police commissioner told state news agencies.Some of those who planted the...

Biden attacks Trump's handling of COVID-19 as U.S. cases rise

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trumps historic mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many states rises. Speaking in his hometown of ...

Boxer trafficked as a child wins right to stay in the UK after 16 years

A former England boxer who was trafficked from Nigeria as a child and forced into domestic servitude has won the right to remain in Britain after a 16-year legal battle.Kelvin Bilal Fawaz, 32, was granted the right to live and work in Brita...

DCW sends notice to Delhi Police after decomposed body of elderly woman found

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to police seeking an inquiry report in the death of an 80-year-old woman, whose decomposed body was found at her home in south Delhis Malviya Nagar. The elderly woman used to live alone on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020