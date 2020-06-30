Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura govt not standing by newspaper industry during COVID-19 crisis, raiding offices: Media body

The circulation of newspapers has dropped throughout the world due to the coronavirus pandemic and the newspaper industry in Tripura is also suffering losses, said the statement issued after the TNS held a meeting on Sunday. "Instead of standing by the newspapers in the time of extreme crisis, the state government was ignoring the country's law and raiding the offices of weekly and daily newspapers.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:36 IST
Tripura govt not standing by newspaper industry during COVID-19 crisis, raiding offices: Media body
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Newspaper owners of Tripura on Tuesday alleged that the state government is not supporting them when the industry is going through a crisis due to coronavirus and lockdown, and instead, is raiding their offices "illegally", a charge rejected by the administration. The Tripura Newspapers' Society (TNS), the sole organization of newspaper proprietors in the BJP-ruled state, said its representatives called on Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on May 27, seeking a financial package for the survival of the industry.

"Claiming to be a believer of the freedom of the press, the chief minister assured the delegation to consider the matter sympathetically, but no response was received from the government even after a month," the TNS said in a statement. The circulation of newspapers has dropped throughout the world due to the coronavirus pandemic and the newspaper industry in Tripura is also suffering losses, said the statement issued after the TNS held a meeting on Sunday.

"Instead of standing by the newspapers in the time of extreme crisis, the state government was ignoring the country's law and raiding the offices of weekly and daily newspapers. "Editors of various newspapers have strongly condemned the illegal act of raiding newspaper offices by the officials of the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department," the statement said. Under whose direction and under which law these steps had been taken is not known, the TNS said.

ICA Director Ratan Biswas, however, denied that any newspaper offices were raided. "If specific instances of such incidents are brought to our notice, we will definitely investigate it," he said. The Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI), a central government agency that checks circulation of newspapers, has suspended verification due to COVID-19 pandemic, while the Audit Bureau of Circulations, which certifies circulation figures of publications, has also closed audit, the TNS claimed.

Due to the lockdown, companies have stopped issuing advertisements in newspapers across the world and the owners of publications are either going for retrenchment or slashing salary of employees, it said. The governments of Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced financial packages for the survival of the media industry, while the Tripura government is raiding newspaper offices, it claimed.

Running newspapers from a landlocked state like Tripura is a costly business as all materials are brought from outside. "Even in such a hard time, the proprietors are trying to run their publications as 6,000 people are directly involved with this industry. Besides, there are 4,000 newspaper vendors," the statement said.

When contacted, TNS chairman Subal Kumar De claimed the government officials raided offices of various newspapers, including his own daily 'Syandan Patrika', and sought information on circulation, employees besides other details. However, the officials failed to show any order assigning them to do it, De asserted.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Three deadly blasts rock Ethiopian capital during protests -police

Three blasts injured and killed an unspecified number of people in the Ethiopian capital on Tuesday during protests sparked by the death of a popular singer, federal police commissioner told state news agencies.Some of those who planted the...

Biden attacks Trump's handling of COVID-19 as U.S. cases rise

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trumps historic mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many states rises. Speaking in his hometown of ...

Boxer trafficked as a child wins right to stay in the UK after 16 years

A former England boxer who was trafficked from Nigeria as a child and forced into domestic servitude has won the right to remain in Britain after a 16-year legal battle.Kelvin Bilal Fawaz, 32, was granted the right to live and work in Brita...

DCW sends notice to Delhi Police after decomposed body of elderly woman found

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to police seeking an inquiry report in the death of an 80-year-old woman, whose decomposed body was found at her home in south Delhis Malviya Nagar. The elderly woman used to live alone on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020