Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Congressman applauds United States-India joint fight against terrorism

A US lawmaker on Tuesday applauded the joint efforts of India and the United States against terrorism and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi "for being a friend of his country". At the successful event, President trump discussed ways in which he's been working with Prime Minister Modi," Carter said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 07:53 IST
US Congressman applauds United States-India joint fight against terrorism

A US lawmaker on Tuesday applauded the joint efforts of India and the United States against terrorism and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi "for being a friend of his country". Speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday night, Congressman John Carter recognised the strong diplomatic partnership between the US and India, and that the relationship shares important values rooted in democracy.

"India and the US are both working on combating terrorism in all forms. I applaud the joint efforts of India and the US in eradicating terrorism. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for being a friend to the United States," he said. Referring to his recent meeting with the Indian Consul General in Houston, the Republican Congressman said that the two countries are helping each other.

"In February, President (Donald) Trump spoke at the stadium in India filled with 1,10,000 spectators and was given a warm welcome to the country. At the successful event, President trump discussed ways in which he's been working with Prime Minister Modi," Carter said. "Some of these topics include security and defense cooperation, energy, trade and promoting women entrepreneurs," the Republican lawmaker from Texas said.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Kiwibank CE Steve Jurkovich elected chair of NZ Bankers’ Association

Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich has been elected chair of the New Zealand Bankers Association and takes on the role today. This is the first time Kiwibank has chaired NZBA.ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt was elected deputy chai...

Hickenlooper wins Democratic primary for key U.S. Senate seat in Colorado

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper shrugged off a series of campaign stumbles to win the states Democratic U.S. Senate nomination on Tuesday, beating a progressive challenger in a race vital to the partys hopes of regaining Senate c...

SKorea weighs listing churches as 'high risk'

South Korea is considering including religious facilities on the same list with nightclubs, hostess bars and karaoke rooms as high risk venues for the spread of COVID-19 following a slew of transmissions tied to church gatherings. South Kor...

4 CRPF jawans, civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Sopore

Four Central Reserve Police Reserve jawans and a civilian have been injured after terrorists attacked a Naka party at Model Town, here on Wednesday. The CRPF has confirmed that four personnel and civilian sustained injuries.Four CRPF person...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020