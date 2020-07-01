Nigeria: Government commits to lift 100mln people out of poverty, says Buhari

Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his government to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years, according to a news report by Okay.Ng

Buhari said this on Tuesday in a video message to a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on poverty eradication.

"It is for this reason that in May 2019, on my inauguration for a second term in office, our government committed itself to start a new program of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a 10-year period.

"It is my conviction that devoting our efforts towards human capital development, efficient management of our resources, greater financial inclusion, and transformation of the agricultural sector to ensure food security are crucial to poverty eradication.

"In this regard, Nigeria continues to strengthen its existing social safety net initiative by increasing access to enrollees who fit the various programs in the scheme, "said Buhari.

According to him, Nigeria will also continue to provide easier and increased access to financial services for micro and small-scale businesses through the government's Enterprise and Empowerment Programme.

The president expressed his administration's determination to do more, including massive investment in education, especially of the girl-child.

He added, "Nigeria holds the view that education is a critical driver of sustainable development and has immense capacity to eradicate poverty. Educating our children, especially the girl child, contributes significantly to the fight against poverty, environmental sustainability, and improved health as well as building peace and resilient societies."