Elected to Rajya Sabha, Andhra Deputy CM, Fisheries Minister resign as MLCs

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana have resigned as members of state legislative council. The two ministers were elected to the Rajya Sabha last month.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana have resigned as members of state legislative council. The two ministers were elected to the Rajya Sabha last month. They sent their resignations to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman who has approved them.

Bose said he will resign from his ministerial post soon and send the letter directly to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the Chief Minister has given him full freedom to work.

"He never interfered in my duties. I am satisfied with my performance as a minister. It has been my long-standing wish to go to Parliament and the CM gave me that golden opportunity. I will work for state's development with my Rajya Sabha membership," Bose said after submitting his resignation. Asked about special status for Andhra Pradesh, Bose said his personal opinion is that special status is not possible.

"CM Jagan has carried out a very long fight for special status for Andhra Pradesh. But it seems Centre will not give that status. The Centre seems to have a specific opinion about it," he said. Responding to a question about Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju against whom the party has issued a show-cause notice, he said Raju should have loyalty towards the party from which he won the election.

"He may have some personal opinion but party opinion should be the ultimate for everybody," he said. (ANI)

