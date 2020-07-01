U.S. handled bounty matter correctly regarding force protection -Pompeo

U.S. handled bounty matter correctly regarding force protection -PompeoReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:22 IST
The United States handled reported intelligence that Russia was paying bounties to Taliban-affiliated militants to U.S. soldiers correctly in terms of the protection of U.S. troops, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.
However, speaking to reporters, Pompeo did not explicitly confirm the intelligence, which has been widely reported in the media, nor did he address whether U.S. President Donald Trump was made aware of it.
