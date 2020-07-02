Left Menu
DK Shivakumar takes charge as KPCC chief

DK Shivakumar, the Congress party's troubleshooter, on Thursday, took charge as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at the conference hall of the party's new building in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:59 IST
DK Shivakumar takes over as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

DK Shivakumar, the Congress party's troubleshooter, on Thursday, took charge as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at the conference hall of the party's new building in Bengaluru. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "Today, on Pratijna Dina together with lakhs of Congress workers, I took charge of INC Karnataka and solemnly swore to uphold the Indian constitution and work unitedly with all leaders to serve the people of Karnataka and build a cadre-based inclusive Congress party in the state."

Shivakumar was appointed as the chief of Karnataka Congress on March 11. Party leaders Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi and Saleem Ahmed were appointed as working presidents of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)

