Trump says jobs report proves U.S. economy "roaring back"

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday at a press briefing celebrated a government report showing the country gained 4.8 million jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 11.1% last month, when states began allowing businesses to reopen from strict shutdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today's announcement proves that our economy is roaring back," Trump said, rattling off different sectors that saw job gains according to the monthly report. "These are historic numbers."