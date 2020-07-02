Paswan won't celebrate birthday 'as mark of respect' for soldiers killed in clash with China

Left Menu
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said he will not celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 5, as a mark of respect for Indian soldiers martyred recently in clash the with Chinese army. "As you all know that my birthday is on July 5 and I am getting news that party workers, Dalit Sena Workers and other well-wishers are planning to celebrate it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:03 IST
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said he will not celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 5, as a mark of respect for Indian soldiers martyred recently in clash the with Chinese army. "As you all know that my birthday is on July 5 and I am getting news that party workers, Dalit Sena Workers and other well-wishers are planning to celebrate it. I am very thankful to all my friends and well-wishers for this gesture," the Lok Janshakti Party supremo tweeted.

"However as a mark of respect to our brave army officer and soldiers martyred recently on the Indo China border, maximum of whom were from Bihar, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday," he added. Paswan, who will turn 74 this year, is a politician from Bihar and is currently Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs at the Centre.

