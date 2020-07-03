Johnson hopes for responsible behaviour in pubs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not think allowing pubs in England to open on a Saturday instead of a working weekday makes any difference. Amid concerns that the reopening of pubs for the first time in more than three months on Saturday may lead to excessive drinking and a subsequent disregard of social distancing rules, Johnson told LBC radio that he hoped people will “behave responsibly and enjoy summer safely.” Saturday night invariably sees the most alcohol-related incidents in the week, with police cells disproportionately filled by those causing a nuisance after imbibing one too many, and emergency wards in hospitals packed out with people nursing injuries.

Johnson said allowing much of the hospitality sector to reopen, criticized by many as being overly hasty, is based on a “clear understanding” of the statistical risks. He said people are “appreciably less likely now to be in close proximity” with someone with the virus.

He says, “Let's not blow it now.".