Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin says Russians voted 'with their hearts' to let him extend rule

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russian society had shown unity by voting to back reforms allowing him to stay in power until 2036 and that Russians had felt the need for the changes in their hearts.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:30 IST
Putin says Russians voted 'with their hearts' to let him extend rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russian society had shown unity by voting to back reforms allowing him to stay in power until 2036 and that Russians had felt the need for the changes in their hearts. Putin, 67, also decreed the constitutional amendments would enter force on July 4 after they were backed by almost 78% of Russians, according to official results, in a week-long vote that ended on Wednesday.

The Kremlin has hailed the landslide victory as a triumph for Putin, but critics said the vote was illegal and illegitimate. An independent monitoring group said the vote was deeply flawed. "People felt with their hearts that what was on offer (the amendments) ... was in demand and what the country needed," Putin said in his first public comments on the vote.

"In general, the results of the vote showed a high level of unity in society on key questions that are of national significance," Putin said. Other changes in the reform package grant former presidents immunity from prosecution, enshrine a reference in the constitution to God and define marriage as a union of a man and a woman.

Putin also used a meeting with officials broadcast on state television to try to poke fun at the U.S. embassy in Moscow for flying the rainbow flag as part of LGBT pride celebrations. "They have shown something about who is working there. But never mind ... Our position is understood," said Putin, who has sought to distance Russia from liberal Western values and aligned himself with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Putin said during the campaign to change the constitution that he would not let the traditional notion of a mother and father be subverted by what he called "parent number 1" and "parent number 2".

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

IG clinch semifinal berth at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Invictus Gaming rebounded from a first-map loss to defeat Royal Never Give Up on Friday and win Group B in the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online China event. With the win, IG 3-0 clinched a berth in the upper-bracket semifinals.RNG 1-1 won the first...

Cycling-Quintana hit by car during training, sustains possible knee injury

Former Giro dItalia winner Nairo Quintana has been hit by a car during training in Colombia and went to a hospital with a possible knee injury, his Arkea-Samsic team said on Friday. Nairo Quintana has been hit by a vehicle during training, ...

Highest single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, recovery rate crosses 60 pc

Indias COVID-19 cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time taking the countrys total figure to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data. The cou...

TNC sweep BOOM to climb standings at SEA League

TNC Predator handed previously undefeated BOOM Esports their second straight loss on Friday, leaping into a tie for second place midway through Week 3 at the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League. TNC 3-0-2, 11 points swept BOOM 2-2-3, 9, taking th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020