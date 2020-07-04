Delhi BJP chief details relief work undertaken amid COVID-19 pandemic at party meet

Left Menu
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday presented a report card of the relief works done by the city unit amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said over one crore food packets and 31 lakh dry ration kits were distributed to help people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 22:03 IST
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday presented a report card of the relief works done by the city unit amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said over one crore food packets and 31 lakh dry ration kits were distributed to help people. He made the presentation during a virtual meet “Sewa Hi Sangathan”, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting through video conferencing was also attended by BJP president JP Nadda and other top leaders of the party. Gupta gave the presentation from the Delhi BJP office, detailing various welfare measures undertaken by the local leaders and workers under the "Sewa Hi Sangathan" campaign. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, former Union minister Vijay Goel and other top leaders and party MPs from Delhi were present.

"All MPs, MLAs, office bearers, workers from state level to booth level were involved in the service work and as a result, more than one crore food packets, more than 31 lakh Modi kits and more than 10 lakh face masks were distributed," Gupta said. In his presentation, the Delhi BJP chief cited the services provided to the elderly, the over 1,000 tonnes of fodder delivered to cowsheds and the services undertaken to provide milk for children.

Gupta said over one lakh people were encouraged to donate to the PM Cares Fund, help was provided to more than 15,000 migrants workers, and Rs 5000 financial help was given to temple priests and granthis at Gurudwara, among various other welfare activities by the Delhi BJP. The party in association with the Delhi Police launched Mission 'Anivarya' under which more than one lakh sanitary napkins were distributed among women and adolescent girls living in slum areas in Delhi, he said. Delhi BJP workers also made arrangements to send more than 1,000 Waghari community people who were stranded in Delhi, to Gujarat, Gupta said in his presentation.

He said that the Delhi BJP has started a Jan Sampark campaign under which party workers were communicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the people and creating awareness about achievements of one year of his second term at the Centre..

