Left Menu
Development News Edition

We should remain resolute while facing internal and external challenges: Venkaiah Naidu

In a veiled reference to the ongoing India-China border issue and the coronavirus pandemic, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that people should "remain resolute" in their response to "internal and external challenges".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 14:02 IST
We should remain resolute while facing internal and external challenges: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu virtually launched an indigenously developed social media super app- Elyments.. Image Credit: ANI

In a veiled reference to the ongoing India-China border issue and the coronavirus pandemic, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that people should "remain resolute" in their response to "internal and external challenges". He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of making the country self-reliant and added that 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' aims to boost the growth in every sector of the economy.

"India is passing through a crucial moment in the history. We are faced with a number of internal and external challenges. But we should remain resolute in our response to the challenges thrown at us. The Prime Minister has given a call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'- a self-reliant India. It is a mission to galvanise the forces of growth across the country in various sectors of the economy," he said while virtually launching an indigenously developed social media super app- Elyments in New Delhi. "Atmanirbhar Bharat aimed at giving a new boost, a quantum jump to the economic potential of the country by strengthening infrastructure, using modern technologies, enriching human resource, and creating robust supply chains."

"I am happy to note that more than one thousand IT professionals, who are also the volunteers of the Art of Living, have together created an indigenous app named Elyments. It's appreciable that the app will be available in eight Indian languages. India is an IT powerhouse and we have some of the world's best-known names in this field. With such a huge pool of talented professionals, I feel there should be many more such innovations coming out in future," he added. "I call upon every Indian to rise to the occasion and adopt this campaign as his or her own. We can certainly chase the dream of transforming "Local" India into a "Glocal" India by using our resources wisely and strategically."

The Vice President also extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Guru Purnima and said, "In ancient times, India was known as Vishwa Guru because of such great Gurus. We should aspire to make the country a leading power in every field, be it science and technology, economy, defence or human development." (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Indian exchanges see just 4 IPOs in Jun quarter, says report

India witnessed four initial public offerings worth USD 2.08 million in the three months ended June as the coronavirus pandemic impacted economic activities, according to an EY India report. All the IPOs were in the Small and Medium Enterpr...

Jets hit Libya's al-Watiya airbase where Turkey may build base, sources say

Warplanes struck overnight at an airbase that was recently recaptured by Libyas internationally recognised government from eastern forces with help from Turkey, a military source with the eastern forces and a resident nearby said.The strike...

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested after fatal road accident

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested on Sunday after the vehicle he was driving hit and killed a 64-year-old cyclist. The accident took place at 5am on the Old Galle Road in the Colombo suburb of Panadura.Mendis will appear before a ...

Need for a basketball league in India: national team captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi

There is no dearth of talent in India according to mens basketball captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, who feels the advent of a professional league will give the national players an opportunity to prosper in the sport. With the unprecedented suc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020