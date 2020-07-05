TMC's Kalyan Banerjee likens FM Nirmala Sitharaman to 'venomous snake'

Attacking Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee said that the way people die due to the bite of 'Kala Nagini' (venomous snake), the same way people are dying due to her as she has destroyed the economy.

"The way people die due to the bite of 'Kala Nagini', the same way, people are dying due to Nirmala Sitharaman. She has destroyed the economy. She should be ashamed and resign from her post," Banerjee said on Saturday.

The TMC leader also termed Sitharaman as "the worst Finance Minister". (ANI)