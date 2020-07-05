Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over rising crime

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the deteriorating law and order situation and demanded accountability for the rising number of murders in the state. She said while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims in his campaigns that Uttar Pradesh has become crime-free, but the reality is otherwise.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the deteriorating law and order situation and demanded accountability for the rising number of murders in the state. She said while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims in his campaigns that Uttar Pradesh has become crime-free, but the reality is otherwise. Gandhi also alleged that over 50 murders have taken place in the northern state in the last one week

"There have been about 50 murders in Uttar Pradesh in the last one week. The chief minister’s campaigns claim that Uttar Pradesh has become 'crime free', but the reality is different. "As per statistics, UP is on the top in many crimes in the entire country. Again a brutal murder case came up in Jaunpur today. Enough is enough. Who is accountable?” she said in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress leader also shared some statistics of various crimes in Uttar Pradesh in a graph along with her tweet. PTI SKC SRY

