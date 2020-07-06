Vice President Naidu recalls SP Mookerjee's contribution on birth anniversary
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday remembered Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying his love for the motherland will always remain an inspiration for every Indian. His love for motherland will always remain an inspiration for every Indian," the official Twitter account of the Vice President of India tweeted. Mookerjee was born in 1901 in then Calcutta.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 08:17 IST
Mookerjee was born in 1901 in then Calcutta. Naidu said Mookerjee was an accomplished barrister, philosopher and educationist of great repute. He was the youngest ever vice-chancellor of Calcutta University and served the nation with distinction as Independent India's first Minister of Industry and Supply, the vice president observed.
