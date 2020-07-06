MP Chief Minister Chouhan calls on vice president New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI)'
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is in the national capital, on Monday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Chouhan, who had recently inducted 28 ministers in his council of ministers, has been meeting the central leadership of the BJP.
Though there has been no official comment, the issue of allocation of portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers has been the focus of the meetings. "Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh called on the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi today," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted.PTI NAB DV DV
