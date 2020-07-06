Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha must go prepared for SC Maratha quota hearing: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government must go fully prepared for the Supreme Court hearing on the move to provide reservations in education and jobs to the Maratha community.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:27 IST
Maha must go prepared for SC Maratha quota hearing: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government must go fully prepared for the Supreme Court hearing on the move to provide reservations in education and jobs to the Maratha community. The apex court is hearing a petition against the quota for admissions to post graduate medical courses as well as a another challenging the quota in jobs and education.

They are expected to come up for hearing on Monday. "Government officials and ministers must be at hand fully prepared to brief the counsel during the hearing. The BJP will provide full support," Fadnavis told reporters here.

In the city to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, the former chief minister said the idea of staggered office timings could be looked into to bring the situation back to normal amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. On the issue of the state government reversing the transfer of DCP-rank officials of Mumbai police, Fadnavis said the state home minister should have briefed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray properly.

The transfer order was reversed due to "confusion or lack of confidence" and may be a lapse on the part of the home minister, Fadnavis said. A home department order issued on Thursday to transfer 10 DCPs currently posted in Mumbai was reversed on Sunday, leading to speculation on lack of coordination between the Shiv Sena and the NCP which holds the home portfolio.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Eco package, opening up of economy post lock down have begun showing results: Survey

The&#160;opening up of Indias economy post lockdown and implementation of the economic package unveiled by the government have started showing results on the ground with initial signs of improvement in the performance of businesses now visi...

Ampere Vehicles acquires Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies with 74 pc stake

Ampere Vehicles, the electric arm of Greaves Cotton, on Monday announced the acquisition of Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies BAPL with a 74 per cent stake. Bestway sells e-rickshaws under the ELE brand with a strong B2C presence...

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

These days, Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines. She recently undergone rhinoplasty surgery. After a few hours of her surgery, news got viral that Mia Khalifa died.Mia Khalifa has got a new supportive online fraternity among her TikTok f...

Man fakes his abduction to extort money from uncle in Delhi

A 24-year-old man allegedly faked his own abduction here to extort Rs five lakh from his uncle to apparently fund his sisters wedding, police said on Monday. The man was identified as Salman Khan, a resident of North Delhis Wazirabad, wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020