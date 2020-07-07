Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron taps trio to help drive coronavirus recovery

In a cabinet reshuffle days after voters punished Macron and his party in local elections, the president and his new prime minister, Jean Castex, are putting the focus on tackling the pandemic's social and economic fallout, and the environment. Macron, 42, swept into power in 2017 promising to cut corporate taxes and ease regulation to drive growth and create jobs, while protecting the most vulnerable.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 02:22 IST
Macron taps trio to help drive coronavirus recovery
President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

France is creating three beefed-up ministries to spearhead its recovery from coronavirus turmoil as Emmanuel Macron attempts to recast his presidency less than two years before a possible re-election bid. In a cabinet reshuffle days after voters punished Macron and his party in local elections, the president and his new prime minister, Jean Castex, are putting the focus on tackling the pandemic's social and economic fallout, and the environment.

Macron, 42, swept into power in 2017 promising to cut corporate taxes and ease regulation to drive growth and create jobs, while protecting the most vulnerable. But the worst depression in decades has reversed some hard-fought gains and left Macron with 21 months to persuade voters that his reforms will leave them better off. On the eve of the reshuffle, Macron said his 2017 campaign promises remained central to his policymaking. But he said they must "adapt to international upheavals and the crisis we are living through: a new path must be drawn."

Political rivals denounced the reshuffle as window-dressing that would not deliver the "new path" Macron promises. Bruno Le Maire, who spent heavily to keep flagship companies afloat and save jobs during the lockdown, will stay at the helm of a finance ministry tasked with steering France out of the downturn, and now has full control of the budget.

Elisabeth Borne will take charge of an enhanced labour and social affairs ministry just as the depression unravels gains on unemployment. Macron wants to reset relations with unions and voters after waves of protests. Borne, who successfully pushed through changes to French railways in the face of union opposition, will be in charge of seeing sensitive pension reforms over the line.

GREENER POLICIES? A week after the Green party seized control of some of France's biggest cities, including Lyon and Bordeaux, establishing themselves as a real political force, Macron also named former ecologist Barbara Pompili as environment minister.

Pompili's ministry will oversee energy and housing as Macron seeks more emphasis on green policies to drive the economic rebound and build a sustainable future for companies like Air France and Renault. In 2018, she chaired a parliamentary committee that delivered a report critical of France's nuclear power industry. A senior source inside state-owned utility EDF described her appointment as disastrous for the sector.

But Greenpeace France said it was sceptical how much influence over environmental policymaking Pompili would have. A presidential aide said the theme for the main economic briefs was "continuity", in a sign Macron will not veer left and will seek to consolidate his centre-right base ahead of 2022. Macron's appointment of Castex, a little-known senior civil servant, as prime minister was taken as a sign by rivals he was intent on taking back full control of policy ahead of elections in 20022.

They said the changes fell short of the reinvention Macron had promised. "It's a game of musical chairs," Alexis Corbiere, a lawmaker for the far-left France Unbowed party, told BFM TV. "Let's be frank, it's a roadmap for more of the same."

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St investors scored emergency government loans amid pandemic

Some investment firms, including those that run hedge funds or manage money for wealthy investors, are among the businesses approved for emergency U.S. government loans to help small businesses pay employees during the coronavirus lockdown,...

Republican Senator Grassley to skip party's convention due to virus concerns

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley will skip President Donald Trumps presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in August due to coronavirus concerns, a spokesman for the senator confirmed on Monday.The 86-year-old Iowa Republic...

NFL-Trump slams Washington Redskins as team re-evaluates name

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Washington Redskins for reviewing their team name on Monday, as top retailers continued to pull the NFL franchises merchandise from shelves.Under mounting pressure from sponsors and racial justice ...

Tech companies suspend processing Hong Kong govt data requests

Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Twitter Inc suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following Chinas establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Facebook...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020