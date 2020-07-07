Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP begins Bihar Assembly campaign, holds virtual 'Jan Samvad' in 70 constituencies

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has continued with its preparations for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The party has so far conducted outreach programme with its cadre in at least 70 Assembly constituencies as it plans to conduct similar 'Jan Samvad' programmes in the remaining constituencies over the next few weeks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:10 IST
BJP begins Bihar Assembly campaign, holds virtual 'Jan Samvad' in 70 constituencies
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has continued with its preparations for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The party has so far conducted outreach programme with its cadre in at least 70 Assembly constituencies as it plans to conduct similar 'Jan Samvad' programmes in the remaining constituencies over the next few weeks.

The 'Jan Samwad' in Bihar has also allowed the party to reach out to the common people through its cadre. Sources stated that the party uses Facebook Live and Zoom app for connecting with the people. The cadre is told to reach out to the common people with the message of people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government. The party had a few weeks ago begun virtual interaction with the cadre in the wake of Assembly polls. According to a senior party leader, the poll preparations via virtual meetings with party workers are in full swing. While the party is connecting with 700 workers in each Assembly, leaders believe at least 2,000 common people too access these virtual addresses.

"Those who don't believe in adopting new normal will lag behind. We realised that this is the best way to campaign without risking anyone's life. Our workers have become tech-savvy," said a senior BJP leader. Meanwhile, senior party leaders have been doing rounds of the state to take stock of the preparations.

Bhupendra Yadav, in-charge Bihar, took meeting of district core committees in the state party office. The initiative to reach out to the cadre virtually has the backing of BJP national President JP Nadda, who has himself been trying to connect with workers and party leaders virtually throughout the country during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The party hopes that the connection with the cadre is expected to boost their morale ahead of the crucial Assembly polls. BJP is in alliance with JDU and LJP in the state and hopes to return to power in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and the state is expected to go to polls in November this year. The NDA is in direct contest with coalition comprising of RJD, Congress and left parties. In 2015 Assembly polls, Nitish Kumar was the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan as JDU had parted ways with the NDA. However, in 2017 Nitish had returned to the NDA fold. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC extends protection to journalist till Jul 15 in sedition case

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till July 15 the protection granted to senior journalist Vinod Dua from any coercive action in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube showA bench heade...

Diesel price scales new high after 25 paise increase

Diesel price in the national capital on Tuesday touched an all-time high following a rate hike after a week-long hiatus. Diesel price on Tuesday was increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marke...

Rupee tumbles 25 paise to close at 74.93 against US dollar

The rupee extended the losses and settled 25 paise lower at 74.93 provisional against the US dollar on Tuesday amid strengthening American currency and volatile trade in the domestic equity market. Forex traders said foreign fund inflows an...

U.S. firms in India not ready to pay digital tax, lobby group says

A lobby group representing U.S. technology giants has said its members are not yet ready to make the first payment of the countrys digital tax due this week, urging New Delhi to defer the move.India in March said all foreign billings for di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020