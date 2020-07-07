BJP begins Bihar Assembly campaign, holds virtual 'Jan Samvad' in 70 constituencies

By Pragya Kaushika Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has continued with its preparations for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The party has so far conducted outreach programme with its cadre in at least 70 Assembly constituencies as it plans to conduct similar 'Jan Samvad' programmes in the remaining constituencies over the next few weeks.

The 'Jan Samwad' in Bihar has also allowed the party to reach out to the common people through its cadre. Sources stated that the party uses Facebook Live and Zoom app for connecting with the people. The cadre is told to reach out to the common people with the message of people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government. The party had a few weeks ago begun virtual interaction with the cadre in the wake of Assembly polls. According to a senior party leader, the poll preparations via virtual meetings with party workers are in full swing. While the party is connecting with 700 workers in each Assembly, leaders believe at least 2,000 common people too access these virtual addresses.

"Those who don't believe in adopting new normal will lag behind. We realised that this is the best way to campaign without risking anyone's life. Our workers have become tech-savvy," said a senior BJP leader. Meanwhile, senior party leaders have been doing rounds of the state to take stock of the preparations.

Bhupendra Yadav, in-charge Bihar, took meeting of district core committees in the state party office. The initiative to reach out to the cadre virtually has the backing of BJP national President JP Nadda, who has himself been trying to connect with workers and party leaders virtually throughout the country during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The party hopes that the connection with the cadre is expected to boost their morale ahead of the crucial Assembly polls. BJP is in alliance with JDU and LJP in the state and hopes to return to power in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and the state is expected to go to polls in November this year. The NDA is in direct contest with coalition comprising of RJD, Congress and left parties. In 2015 Assembly polls, Nitish Kumar was the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan as JDU had parted ways with the NDA. However, in 2017 Nitish had returned to the NDA fold. (ANI)