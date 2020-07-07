Left Menu
UP tops list for murder incidents in India for 3 years: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government saying that for the past three years the state has topped the list in terms of murder incidents in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:49 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government saying that for the past three years the state has topped the list in terms of murder incidents in the country. "If we look at the data of murders in the country, then Uttar Pradesh is in top of the list for the past three years. Twelve incidents of murder take place per day in the state," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She said, "From 2016-18, there was 24 per cent increase in the crime against children." The Congress leader questioned, "The Home department and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh have always tried to hide these data of the state and what else they could have done?"

"This has caused the criminals to roam around freely in the state. The criminals have the protection of power and the law and order bow before them. The cost of all this is being borne by dedicated officers and jawans," she added in the tweet. On Monday Priyanka Gandhi had said Uttar Pradesh accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader had slammed Yogi Adityanath government for falsely propagating that there is no crime in the state and had said crime against women in UP increased by 21 per cent from 2016 to 2018. "UP accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits. Crime against women in UP increased by 21 per cent from 2016 to 2018. All these figures are pointing towards the increasing crime in UP," she had tweeted attaching graphs of crime rate in various states.

She had alleged that Uttar Pradesh government is spreading propaganda of "Crime is over"."Surprisingly, instead of fixing accountability on crimes, the UP government kept falsely propagating "crime is over", she said. (ANI)

