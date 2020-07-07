Left Menu
Maha BJP chief takes dig at CM: Can't run state from home

A leader should be visible on the ground for people as was Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said. Patil, an MLA from Pune city, said it reflects poorly that NCP president Sharad Pawar has to frequently visit 'Matoshree', Thackeray's private residence in suburban Mumbai, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:35 IST
Taking a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said thestate can't be run from home. A leader should be visible on the ground for people as was Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

Patil, an MLA from Pune city, said it reflects poorly that NCP president Sharad Pawar has to frequently visit 'Matoshree', Thackeray's private residence in suburban Mumbai, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporters here, Patil said in the recent past, Thackeray has only visited the famous Pandharpur temple (of Lord Vitthal on occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 1) and some COVID-19 care centres in Mumbai.

After that he didn't visit any place, Patil said, adding the state can't be run from home. "(BJP leader) Devendra Fadnavis is travelling every day. Isn't he scared of coronavirus? You can't sit at home when you serve people.

"If he can't go on the field, he should at least meet people at 'Matoshree'," the former minister said. Asked about Pawar's visit to Matoshree on Monday, Patil said the veteran leader had visited the residence of the Thackerays in 2012 for seeking the Shiv Sena's support for Pranab Mukherjee in presidential election.

"After that he has visited Thackeray's residence many times during the pandemic. It is not good for a senior and respected leader like Sharad Pawar to visit Matoshree frequently," said Patil. The NCP and the Congress are part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

