Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again

The meeting of the Nepal Communist Party’s 45-member powerful Standing Committee was scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa announced that the meeting was postponed until Friday.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-07-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 10:09 IST
Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again
A crucial meeting of Nepal's ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was on Wednesday postponed once again for Friday, amidst intra-party rifts and calls for his resignation over his style of functioning and anti-India statements. The meeting of the Nepal Communist Party's 45-member powerful Standing Committee was scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa announced that the meeting was postponed until Friday. The reason for the deferment for a fourth time was not revealed. Top NCP leaders, including former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', have demanded Prime Minister Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate." The differences between the two factions of the NCP -- one led by Oli and the other led by party's executive chairman 'Prachanda' on the issue of power-sharing – has recently intensified after the prime minister unilaterally decided to prorogue the budget session of Parliament.

