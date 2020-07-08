Andhra CM pays tribute to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy on birth anniversary
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday paid tribute to the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary.ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday paid tribute to the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary. The Chief Minister along with some of his family members and YSRCP workers gathered at YSR Ghat at Idupulqpaya estate in Kadapa district to pay their tribute.
The Chief Minister also released the biography of his father and the former CM, written by his mother YS Vijaya Lakshmi, on the occasion. Titled "Naalo Naatho YSR" (YSR in me and with me), the book shares some facts about YSR which the outside world does not know, said YS Vijaya Lakshmi, the author and wife of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
The book depicts not only the political journey of YSR but describes the happenings till his son YS Jagan became the CM of Andhra Pradesh last year. (ANI)
