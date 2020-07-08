China retreated as India put diplomatic pressure on it over Galwan Valley face-off: VK Singh

Union Minister VK Singh on Wednesday said India put diplomatic pressure on China over the Galwan Valley standoff due to which it had to retreat. "As a diplomatic strategy, we put pressure on China, due to which it had to retreat from Galwan Valley. This has sent a positive message about India all over the world," he said.

Singh, the Union Minister of State for Roads, Transport and Highways, was addressing an online seminar organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan on the subject of "India and China Relations in the Current Scenario''. Taking a dig at the Opposition, including the Congress, Singh said, "The opposition parties are making false propaganda in the India-China issue in such a way as if China has bought the opposition parties." Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the morale of the army and China has had to retreat from the Galwan Valley.

According to the BJP's statement, Singh said, "China always acts on the border with false claims and pressures neighbouring countries." He said PM Modi gave the army a free hand to take action. BJP sate president Satish Poonia and Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal also addressed the seminar.