Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook suspends disinformation network tied to staff of Brazil's Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro, who is also under mounting criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, has said the court's investigation is unconstitutional and risks establishing censorship in Brazil by policing what people can say online. Facebook has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to better police how political groups use its platform.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 09-07-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 01:17 IST
Facebook suspends disinformation network tied to staff of Brazil's Bolsonaro
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc on Wednesday suspended a network of social media accounts it said were used to spread divisive political messages online by employees of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and two of his sons. The company said that despite efforts to disguise who was behind the activity, it had found links to the staff of two Brazilian lawmakers, as well as the president and his sons, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, said there was no evidence the politicians themselves had operated the accounts. "What we can prove is that employees of those offices are engaged on our platforms in this type of behaviour," he told Reuters ahead of the announcement on the company's blog. https://bit.ly/2Cf0dMA Facebook said it has also suspended three other disinformation networks on Wednesday, including one it attributed to Roger Stone, a longtime friend and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The allegations by Facebook add to a burgeoning political crisis in Brazil, where Bolsonaro's sons and supporters have been accused of running a coordinated online campaign to smear the president's opponents.

The accusations have spurred a congressional inquiry and a separate Supreme Court investigation into so-called "fake news attacks" on the country's judiciary, which led to police raids in May on the homes and offices of Bolsonaro allies. Bolsonaro, who is also under mounting criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, has said the court's investigation is unconstitutional and risks establishing censorship in Brazil by policing what people can say online.

Facebook has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to better police how political groups use its platform. Hundreds of advertisers have joined a boycott aimed at forcing the company to block hate speech on its site, and multiple employees walked out last month over CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to challenge inflammatory posts Trump. Gleicher said his team had identified and suspended more than 80 accounts on Facebook and its photo-sharing site, Instagram, as part of the Brazilian network. The accounts had amassed 1.8 million followers, he said, and some dated back to 2018.

Researchers at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, who spent a week analysing the activity identified by Facebook, said they had found five current and former political staffers who registered and operated the accounts. Some of those accounts posed as fake Brazilians and news outlets to spread "hyper-partisan views" supporting Bolsonaro and attacking his critics, said researcher Luiza Bandeira. Their targets included opposition lawmakers, former ministers and members of Brazil's Supreme Court.

More recently, the accounts also amplified Bolsonaro's claims that the risks of the coronavirus pandemic are exaggerated. The disease has killed more than 66,000 people in Brazil and Bolsonaro himself tested positive this week. "We have known for a long time that when people disagree with Bolsonaro they are targeted by this machine that uses online disinformation to mock and discredit them," said Bandeira.

"So knowing now that part of these attacks are coming from people directly related to the Bolsonaro family, that explains a lot."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record closing high as Wall St rises with tech shares

U.S stocks rose on Wednesday and Nasdaq hit a record closing high, supported by technology shares as early signs of an economic rebound offset concern about further lockdowns due to a jump in coronavirus cases across the country. Apple Inc ...

Facebook suspends disinformation network tied to staff of Brazil's Bolsonaro

Facebook Inc on Wednesday suspended a network of social media accounts it said were used to spread divisive political messages online by employees of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and two of his sons. The company said that despite effo...

Ivory Coast PM, presidential candidate Amadou Coulibaly dies

Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the presidential candidate of Ivory Coasts ruling party, died Wednesday just days after returning from two months of medical treatment in France, where he previously had undergone a heart transplant. Cou...

Man convicted of killing former German president's son

A 57-year-old German man was convicted Wednesday of killing the son of Germanys former president Richard von Weizsaecker and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. He was ordered held in a psychiatric ward. Fritz von Weizsaecker, a doctor, was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020