Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrat Biden to unveil plan to boost manufacturing, innovation

At the same time, Republican Vice President Mike Pence will attend a business roundtable focused on reopening the economy in Malvern, a suburb of Philadelphia, before speaking to the Philadelphia police union later in the day. The opposing visits underscore Pennsylvania's status as a key battleground state in November's presidential election.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:03 IST
Democrat Biden to unveil plan to boost manufacturing, innovation
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday will propose boosting manufacturing and innovation by spending $700 billion in his first four-year term to procure more American-made goods for the U.S. government and invest in research and development.

Biden will outline the plan, which the campaign said would create 5 million new jobs, in a speech in northeastern Pennsylvania, near his childhood hometown of Scranton. At the same time, Republican Vice President Mike Pence will attend a business roundtable focused on reopening the economy in Malvern, a suburb of Philadelphia, before speaking to the Philadelphia police union later in the day.

The opposing visits underscore Pennsylvania's status as a key battleground state in November's presidential election. President Donald Trump carried the state in 2016 by a slim margin, the first Republican to do so since 1988. Biden's announcement is the first prong of a broader economic plan titled "Build Back Better" to revive the U.S. economy after the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

The plan includes proposals to build a clean energy economy; support caregivers, including those providing child and elder care; and advance racial equity. Biden will offer more details about those areas in the coming weeks, senior campaign officials said.

Biden proposed trillions of dollars in new federal efforts on climate change, healthcare and infrastructure even before the pandemic, and he has since called for more stimulus spending. It remains to be seen whether he could convince Congress to support such ambitious proposals. Both Biden and Pence are visiting areas that have grown less politically hospitable for their party in the Trump era.

Biden will spend the day in Lackawanna County, a longtime Democratic stronghold that like many parts of Pennsylvania with large concentrations of union blue-collar workers has swung hard toward Trump. Meanwhile, Chester County, where Pence will travel, is one of several counties near Philadelphia that have seen Democratic gains since 2016, reflecting a broader trend in suburbs around the country.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

The Expendables’ Sylvester Stallone says Rambo 6 is likely to happen

Health News Roundup: Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence; Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug and more

World News Roundup: Libyan migrant centres are like concentration camps; Mexican president to hold first meeting with Trump and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Afghan women spin new careers by reviving ancient Silk Road crafts

Once an important Silk Road trading hub, the Afghan city of Herat has long been a cultural centre, but decades of war have ravaged its ancient traditional crafts.Now thousands of women are returning to the ancient practices, seeking to revi...

Rising food prices due to COVID19 threaten millions of refugees, UNHCR, WFP warn

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the World Food Programme WFP are warning that severe underfunding, conflict and disasters as well as supply chain challenges, rising food prices and loss of income due to COVID19 - threaten to leave millio...

Slovakia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since April

Slovakia reported its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since April 22 on Thursday as infections rise again after a lull.The Central European country has one of Europes lowest death tolls from COVID-19 and has avoided a surge in c...

Democrat Biden to unveil plan to boost manufacturing, innovation

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday will propose boosting manufacturing and innovation by spending 700 billion in his first four-year term to procure more American-made goods for the U.S. government and invest in researc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020