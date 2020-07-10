Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long lines as Singaporeans in masks vote during pandemic

Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves queued to cast their ballots on Friday under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-state's economy towards its worst-ever recession, making saving jobs the focus of the election. In power since independence in 1965, the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is expected to carry Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to another comfortable, and probably final victory.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:29 IST
Long lines as Singaporeans in masks vote during pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves queued to cast their ballots on Friday under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-state's economy towards its worst-ever recession, making saving jobs the focus of the election.

In power since independence in 1965, the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is expected to carry Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to another comfortable, and probably final victory. Clad in face shields, election officials enforced safe distancing rules and took voters' temperatures as they entered polling booths, with the morning session mainly reserved for the elderly to prevent overcrowding.

While officials had hoped it would take voters no more than five minutes to cast their ballot, lines formed initially outside some polling stations, where people said they waited up to an hour. "Looking at the conditions, I am considering if it is worth risking my health just to exercise my voting rights," said Joseph Lim, 41, a technology professional, though voting is mandatory in Singapore.

The Elections Department said the queues were partly due to additional safety measures and had receded around mid-morning. Lee, the son of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding leader, has held the premiership since 2004, but aged 68 he has already flagged his intention to step aside in coming years. He has sought a fresh mandate to deal with the virus outbreak and its economic fallout.

Seen as a measure of approval for both the government's response to the coronavirus crisis and the next generation of leaders, the poll results will be closely watched as even small shifts in the PAP's popularity can lead to major policy changes. When concerns around immigration and jobs flared in 2011, the PAP polled a record-low 60% of the vote and tightened international hiring rules to address voters' sensitivities.

As the Asian trade and finance hub emerges from lockdown to face its deepest recession, these concerns are once again to the fore. Sample counts are expected soon after polling closes at 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) with final results due in the early hours of Saturday.

A record 11 parties are contesting. Political analysts say opposition parties tend to pitch themselves as a check against the PAP's dominance rather than offering a viable alternative government. SAFE CONDITIONS

Since easing its lockdown last month, the number of new daily cases in Singapore crept back into double figures last week, excluding the migrant workers living in dormitories where infection rates have been far higher. Singapore is not the first country in Asia to hold elections during the pandemic - South Korea held parliamentary elections in April. Social distancing rules constrained campaigning, and there were no party rallies allowed.

But, there are just 2.65 million voters in Singapore, and election organisers were counting on a fast, hygienic vote to minimise infection risks. Voters have to self-scan identity cards, sanitise their hands and pull on disposable gloves before receiving a ballot paper.

Singapore has one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the world and initially earned widespread praise for its efforts. But subsequent mass outbreaks in cramped migrant worker dormitories stained that early success, and persuaded the government to keep schools and businesses closed for longer. The restrictions led to greater political debate and engagement online.

"This election has been great because more people are interested and getting involved in the discussions, especially on social media," said Suhaila Shaikh, 27.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Holding breaks down while talking about racism his parents faced

West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding struggled to hold back tears on a live broadcast while talking about the racism his parents faced, a day after his powerful speech on the sensitive subject. Ahead of day one of the first Test b...

Rajnath Singh to meet CDS, three service chiefs on current situation on LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday will meet Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs to discuss the current situation on the Line of Actual Control LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The meeting will also review t...

4 held with drugs, cash in West Bengal's Malda

Four persons were arrested with drugs and cash in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kaliachak police station on Thursday arrested Sufia Bibi, Harmuj Sk, Md Kurban Sk and Md Hadaitullah Sk...

Australia limits number of citizens returning as virus surges

Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the countrys second most populous city. Sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020