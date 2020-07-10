Left Menu
Goya CEO, praising Trump, sparks online culture clash

The company that makes products used in many Hispanic cuisines but whose following extends well outside of that range, is getting some backlash after its CEO praised President Donald Trump at a White House event. Goya was founded in Manhattan in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, immigrants from Spain.

PTI | Silverspring | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:31 IST
The supercharged political landscape in the U.S. has grown potentially more perilous for companies ahead of the 2020 presidential election as Goya, a food company with a tremendously loyal following, discovered this week. The company that makes products used in many Hispanic cuisines but whose following extends well outside of that range is getting some backlash after its CEO praised President Donald Trump at a White House event.

Goya was founded in Manhattan in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, immigrants from Spain. The company calls itself the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Robert Unanue, a grandson and now Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

"We all truly blessed, at the same time, to have had a leader like President Trump who is a builder," Unanue said standing at a podium beside Trump. Almost immediately, #BoycottGoya, #GoyaFoods and #Goyaway began trending on social media platforms with scorn coming seemingly from all directions, including some big political names.

That backlash was answered by those who support Trump, showing how any brand whether they make clothing or, as Goya does, beans, olive oil and adobo, faces potential danger ahead of what is already a highly contentious election. Those pushing for a boycott of Goya products cited history of derogatory comments from Trump and harsh policies toward Hispanics, most notably, the administration's policy of separating immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Former presidential candidate Julian Castro was among those to take to Twitter, saying Unanue praised someone who villainizes Goya's customer base. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said she would learn to make from scratch some of the Latin cuisine that Goya sells.

But the backlash was broad, with people posting videos of Goya products being dumped out or donated. Unanue appeared on "Fox & Friends" Friday and stood by his words Thursday in the Rose Garden.

"I'm not apologizing for saying — and especially when you're called by the president of the United States — you're gonna say, 'no I'm sorry I'm busy no thank you?," Unanue said. "I didn't say that to the Obamas and I didn't say that to President Trump." According to Federal Elections Commission data, Unanue donated $6,000 last year to Republican political groups. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, in an interview on the same show, called the company "the American dream." "It's just a shame that people make everything so politicized, including food," Conway said.

The potential danger for companies became clear almost from the first day of the Trump administration. A public statement, political donations, or support from an executive can bring a torrent of unwanted publicity, and boycotts, for the company they lead. In 2017, the CEO Under Armour walked back comments in which he said Trump was "an asset to the country." In a full-page advertisement in The Baltimore Sun, where Under Armour is based, CEO Kevin Plank wrote that his choice of words "did not accurately reflect my intent." He wrote that Under Armour stands for equal rights and job creation and believes "immigration is a source of strength, diversity and innovation for global companies based in America." The company also came out publicly against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Last year, the luxury gym Equinox and indoor cycling studio SoulCycle faced a backlash over a Trump fundraiser.

